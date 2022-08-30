Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,227. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 40.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

