Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,558 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $68,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 155.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 35,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 128.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 845,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $258.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.