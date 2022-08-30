PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.