PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

