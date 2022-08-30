Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,612. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.