Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.