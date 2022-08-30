PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.59. Approximately 49,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 102,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Further Reading

