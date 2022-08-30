Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,566 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $37,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.04. 94,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

