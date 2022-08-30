Piper Sandler Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $273.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $238.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.40. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.