Pitcairn Co. Acquires 12,035 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 3,390,414 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,285,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 1,176,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 1,146,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Barclays boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.89. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

