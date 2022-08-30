Pitcairn Co. Acquires 267 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 351,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,251,000 after buying an additional 248,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after buying an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

