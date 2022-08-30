Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

