Pitcairn Co. Buys 520 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

