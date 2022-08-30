Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

