Pitcairn Co. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.81 and its 200-day moving average is $502.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

