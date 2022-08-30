Pitcairn Co. Has $1.13 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after buying an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

AMT stock opened at $259.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.28. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

