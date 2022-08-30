Pitcairn Co. Has $730,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $347.49 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.