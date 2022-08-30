Pitcairn Co. Has $768,000 Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,962,000 after buying an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,156,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,518,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

DXC stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DXC Technology

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.