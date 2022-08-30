Pitcairn Co. Has $871,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

