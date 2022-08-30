Pitcairn Co. Has $883,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Saia by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,845 shares of company stock worth $9,625,657. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.