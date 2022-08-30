Pitcairn Co. Has $941,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $349.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.96 and a 200-day moving average of $427.62.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.