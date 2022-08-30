Pitcairn Co. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

WAT stock opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.60 and a 200-day moving average of $323.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

