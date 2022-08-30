Pitcairn Co. Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,963,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 332,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,176,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

