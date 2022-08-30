Pitcairn Co. Invests $1.09 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

