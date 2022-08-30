Pitcairn Co. Purchases 11,890 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

