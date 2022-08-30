Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,468,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,820,000 after purchasing an additional 472,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,895,000 after acquiring an additional 206,547 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $186.43 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.