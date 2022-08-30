Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,465 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

