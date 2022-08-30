Pitcairn Co. Sells 50 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $229.67 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.32.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

