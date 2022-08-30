PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

PJT opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.