PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 513,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,077. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

