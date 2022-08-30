PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. 13,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,114. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $15,929,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.