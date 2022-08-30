PooCoin Hits One Day Volume of $13,768.00 (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One PooCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PooCoin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
PooCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PooCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PooCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.