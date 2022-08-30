PooCoin Hits One Day Volume of $13,768.00 (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One PooCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PooCoin Profile

PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.

PooCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PooCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PooCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PooCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

