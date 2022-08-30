Potentiam Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Potentiam has a market capitalization of $317,506.21 and approximately $16,032.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Potentiam Coin Profile
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Potentiam Coin Trading
