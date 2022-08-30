PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at Desjardins

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of PowerBand Solutions stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.30. PowerBand Solutions has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 1.06.
About PowerBand Solutions
