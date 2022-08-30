Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Up 32.4% in August

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Precipio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

