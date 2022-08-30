Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $40,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 9.0 %

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,709. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

