Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $68.77

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.77, but opened at $65.20. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 1,004 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.
The stock has a market cap of $855.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
