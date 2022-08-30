Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $68.77

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.77, but opened at $65.20. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 1,004 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $855.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

