Primas (PST) Hits Market Cap of $459,847.26

Primas (PST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Primas has a market cap of $459,847.26 and approximately $828,001.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

