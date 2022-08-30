Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $334,196.64

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Privapp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privapp Network has a market cap of $334,196.64 and $43,565.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Privapp Network Coin Profile

Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.

Privapp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privapp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privapp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privapp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

