Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 177,974 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.