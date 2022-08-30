Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Procaps Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
