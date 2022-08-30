ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Trading Down 6.3%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 294,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFHC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

ProFrac Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

