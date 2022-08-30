Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $433,422.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
