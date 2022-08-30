Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Propel Funeral Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45.

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; and arrangement and conducting a funeral, cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and operated 136 properties comprising 77 owned and 59 leased, which included 32 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

