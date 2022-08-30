ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 31.6% in August

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProPhase Labs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $186.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

PRPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

