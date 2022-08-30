Propy One Day Volume Reaches $622,957.00 (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Propy coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003631 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $59.09 million and approximately $622,957.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134271 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033182 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081796 BTC.
Propy Coin Profile
Propy is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Propy
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.