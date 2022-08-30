Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $79.27.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.