Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $170.90

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.90 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 179.39 ($2.17), with a volume of 270588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.08).

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital cut shares of Provident Financial to a “house stock” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of £455.33 million and a PE ratio of 425.37. The company has a current ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 243.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

