Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.