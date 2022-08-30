PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:PRTC traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561. PureTech Health has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $54.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

