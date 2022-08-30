PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PVH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PVH by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

