PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

